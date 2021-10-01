Team news: Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also missed Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Porto after sustaining a groin injury during training.

Midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott also remain sidelined for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola doesn't expect either Ilkay Gundogan or Oleksandr Zinchenko to return for Manchester City until after the international break.

City's manager otherwise has a fully fit squad available to him.

