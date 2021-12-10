Tottenham's task

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

We are still waiting to hear what Uefa are going to do about Tottenham's Europa Conference League group game with Rennes, which was postponed last night due to coronavirus in the camp.

Uefa regulations say the game must be played by 31 December but it does appear it will end up being in January.

There is an issue over a potential re-arrangement for 22 December because it clashes with the final round of league games before the French domestic competition closes for Christmas.

Vitesse's 3-1 win over Mura last night means when the game is played, Tottenham will need to win to make it to the play-off round - where they would join but not play against Leicester.

Mura's late goal means a straight victory would be enough for Antonio Conte's side.