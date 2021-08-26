The garish colouring of Chelsea's new third kit has sparked a few memories for those who recall Ruud Gullit playing for the club in the mid-90s.

The relatively subtle orange trim on the modern strip is nothing like as outlandish as the orange and grey offering as sported by Gullit, Mark Hughes and Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

The 90s kit became something of a favourite but certainly divided opinion on its release.

Dutch master Gullit felt very much at home in the orange during an exciting period that saw Glenn Hoddle in charge.

What do you reckon Blues fans? Are you a fan of the new kit and is there anything better - or worse - than the orange and grey 90s 'classic'?