Conte on Uefa, Alli performance and Dier
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham.
Here is what he had to say:
There have been no new positive Covid-19 cases at the club, with injured duo Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero the only cup-tie absentees.
Conte indicated the club would appeal against Uefa's decision to eliminate them from the Europa Conference League by awarding opponents Rennes a 3-0 win in the final group game that Tottenham called off because of Covid cases.
He labelled Uefa's ruling "incredible" and said Spurs are "very, very confident" about "the next step" in the process, adding: "We deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court."
The Italian praised Dele Alli for his display in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Liverpool, but said it has to be "a point of start" for the previously out-of-favour midfielder.
Conte reserved further praise for Eric Dier, insisting the Spurs centre-back can "become one of the best players in the world in that position".