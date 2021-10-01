Performances are improving - but Magpies need a win

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Though it may be too early to describe any match as a "must win", the importance of the game against Wolves cannot be understated, with Newcastle and Steve Bruce desperate for a first victory of the season before the two-week break for international football.

Performances are definitely improving, but some supporters may wonder if United can’t beat Watford, Southampton, Leeds and Burnley (in the cup), where will the victories come?

They should go into the game at Molineux with increased confidence, though, after what Bruce called "arguably the best" display of the season in the draw at Watford. However, he was critical of his team’s wasteful finishing last weekend, after only one of their 26 attempts ended up in the net.

Some fans feel that with scoring goals a problem in the absence of Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle should be given a chance to lead the attack. But Bruce said in his pre-match news conference that, while Gayle “still has a big part to play” this season, other players are probably better suited to their new 4-3-3 formation.

One of them, record signing Joelinton, is producing his best football since joining the club. On the left side of the front three, his touch and all-round play has been excellent, even if he doesn’t really look like scoring.

With no fresh injury concerns, the Magpies boss will select from the same squad as last week, and could well name an unchanged starting XI.