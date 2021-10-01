Difficult case for the defence

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Neither Leeds nor Watford have kept a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, so I am expecting goals when the two sides meet at Elland Road, where the Whites have never managed a shutout in 12 attempts against the Hornets.

Looking at the average age of the respective starting line-ups for last weekend's fixtures, United have youth on their side (25 years old compared with Watford's 30). It could indicate the intensity of Marcelo Bielsa's style having an advantage as the game enters the final stages against opponent Xisco Munoz, who is new to the division.

Leeds have had more scoring attempts against them than any other side, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier in great form and making 32 saves so far.

But Watford are vulnerable. They have conceded five goals from set-pieces, which they are liable to give away as the team to have committed the most fouls.

Xisco has declared he wants his team to play on the front foot, so will it be his winger Ismaila Sarr or United's Raphinha - two of the Premier League's most devastating players - who prevail in breaching the defences?