Crystal Palace v Newcastle United: Last time out

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Palace recorded back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in five months as they came from behind to defeat Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park in February.

Roy Hodgson's side turned the match around in a four-minute spell courtesy of Jairo Riedewald's deflected strike from 20 yards and Gary Cahill's header.

Jonjo Shelvey's second-minute strike had put the Magpies ahead but Steve Bruce's hosts were unable to build on their early advantage.