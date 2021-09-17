Team news: Brighton v Leicester
- Published
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster is sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury during the win at Brentford last weekend.
Pascal Gross is continuing to self-isolate due to Covid-19 regulations but Enock Mwepu is available and Dan Burn could be involved.
Leicester City will be without defender Jonny Evans, who was substituted against Napoli on Thursday with a recurrence of a foot injury.
Ayoze Perez serves a one-game ban.
