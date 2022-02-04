Lawro's predictions: Man City v Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

This is top of the Premier League versus top of the Championship, but I don't think Fulham's attacking style will help them at Etihad Stadium. Fulham have scored a lot of goals this season, but that is in the Championship. It will be interesting to see how they get on against the best defence in the top flight, because it is a huge step up.

The Cottagers are another Championship team who will have promotion on their mind, so it's possible they might just decide to go and play their way, on the front foot, and see what happens.

I don't think they will trouble City too much if they do, but this is like a free hit for them - so why not?

Mist's prediction: There's a reason Fulham are top of the Championship and they will have something to prove. I think this will be a hard game for City and I don't think they will win it in 90 minutes. I don't want to say they will win it at all, but it is a possibility, I suppose! 1-1 - City to win on penalties after extra time.

Find out how Lawro and Mist think the rest of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures will go