Wolves v Burnley: Team news
- Published
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves must serve a one-match ban for accumulating five Premier League yellow cards.
Daniel Podence remains unavailable following a positive test for Covid-19.
Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended as a result of reaching five bookings this season.
Midfielder Dale Stephens was back in the matchday squad for the abandoned game against Tottenham on Sunday but Ashley Barnes is out with a thigh injury.
