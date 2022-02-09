Everton v Leeds: Who makes your Toffees team?

A trip to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds is next up for Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

After winning his first game in charge in the FA Cup against Brentford, new boss Frank Lampard watched his side fall to a 3-1 league defeat by fellow strugglers Newcastle on Tuesday.

To add to Lampard's problems, both defender Yerry Mina (quad) and winger Demarai Gray (hip) were taken off injured at St James' Park, although Lampard is hopeful Gray can recover quickly.

So, with Everton desperately in need of three points, who would make your starting XI against Leeds?

It's time to choose your Toffees side