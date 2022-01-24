Liverpool overcome Afcon obstacles

BBC Sport reporter Luke Reddy

If Liverpool had been offered a place in the EFL Cup final and two wins from two in the league while playing without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, it's fair to say they would have taken it.

It is the fact such names were missing as to why Jurgen Klopp described Sunday's win at Crystal Palace as "massive" in the aftermath.

His side closed the gap on Manchester City a little and showed a bit of everything to do so. They were sensational early on - destroying Palace with the press and picking crisp passes to built momentum until the home side caved in.

The tide turned as Palace gained a footing and Liverpool showed grit to complement their early quality. All in all, this was a win where there was pressure to capitalise on a City slip, where players were missing and where the Reds had to show the variety they posses to get the job done.

Curtis Jones again showed his promise. He completed 90% of his passes in all, 90% of his passes in the final third and created as many chances as anyone else in the team on the day. His recent form has been significant. One wonders how he may be used with the likes of Keita, Thiago and Harvey Elliot close to first-team returns.

There will inevitably be VAR debate around the foul for the Reds' late penalty but they deserved the points. Big names have been out but others have stepped up to the plate admirably.

Jones has shown poise, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has two goals in as many weeks, Diogo Jota is slowly becoming a Kop hero and the two goals Andrew Robertson created at Selhurst Park moved him into a Liverpool-filled top three for assists in the Premier League.

This was a job well done. Klopp seems keen to play down any challenge but, based on recent weeks, Liverpool have not yet given up in their pursuit of the title.