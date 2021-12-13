Fans react to Champions League chaos

News of the Champions League last-16 draw being redone has set fans on social media into overdrive.

Here is some of the reaction:

Simon: Why do you need 'software' for a cup draw? Or an external provider? All you is need a couple of old pros, a few balls and a velvet bag. Get on with it.

Liverpool fan Dane: It’s a pain, I was looking forward to a Salzburg game, but it is the correct decision.

Mickey: So will Liverpool get PSG in the redraw and Utd get Salzburg? Yes we all know it's going to happen.

Alex: The biggest loser of the draw being redone is Chelsea. No way they avoid all the tough draws twice in a row.

