Munoz on Sierralta, home form and Traore

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Wolves.

Here are the key points:

The club are waiting to hear whether they can play Chile defender Francisco Sierralta after issues with players called up for internationals from red list countries: "We'll see. The most important thing is it's [the decision] fair on everyone".

Goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Kiko Femenia are still out. Striker Joao Pedro is back in training and might be involved.

New midfielder Ozan Tufan trained yesterday with the team for the first time and is likely to be in the squad: "He's a very good player. It's a new country, new team, new category. We will see".

Despite playing well at Tottenham, Munoz knows the Hornets' home form could be key this season and says the team "need to give the same attitude and have a little more ambition".

On Wolves winger Adama Traore: "We know about him. We need to stop the space and try and help another player".

