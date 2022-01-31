The story of the Auba deal

Guillem Balague, Spanish football writer

Aubameyang got a private jet to take him to Barcelona and the Spanish club had booked a medical for him because it looked like the move was going to happen.

It wasn't related to Ousmane Dembele's departure from the Nou Camp, but if the French forward had gone, Barca would have been able to pay larger wages.

Then, at 6pm, it looked like the move was not going to happen and the financial differences between the two clubs were too big.

This whole affair has been relayed to us almost minute by minute by the Barca president Joan Laporta, who is at a Mundo Deportivo awards event. Laporta is in the business of giving hope to the fans and has been describing the situation as it unfolds.

It looked like the transfer wasn't going to happen because the difference in what Barca could afford in wages and the percentage of Aubameyang's wages Arsenal were prepared to pay was too great.

Barcelona had 2m euros (£1.6m) in wages to pay and Aubameyang was happy to accept any payment.

Then Arsenal accepted a free transfer. That means the Gabon forward may just get 2m euros this season - rather than the circa 9m euros (£7.5m) he was due at Arsenal - and more later.