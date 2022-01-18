Tuesday talking point: Moyes a reminder of what Man Utd are missing

Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

A good performance by Leeds United at London Stadium on Sunday and a bad result for West Ham United, but we head up to Old Trafford to make amends with a big three points up for grabs - and they really are up for grabs!

The fear factor has gone from Old Trafford and not just Old Trafford but also Manchester United. The reality is, it's been gone for a while now. They are the complete opposite of us; lacking a bit of fight, not playing as a team, the harmony among the squad and club looks fragmented.

On Sunday, Leeds deservedly beat us as Marcelo Bielsa got his tactics bang on and it was a bad afternoon for West Ham, but the difference between us and Ralf's Red Devils is that it's rare, a one-off and we can be confident of a response in Stretford on Saturday.

Rangnick has a job on his hands. The things he is struggling to implement are what David Moyes has down to a tee at the Irons - changes all over the club and the players bought into it as he brought in some clever signings, buying the right man as well as the right player. There is nothing wrong with the mentality of our players or club.

If he hadn't already been the Manchester United manager, Moyes would probably be the manager they need right now and on Saturday those fans will be reminded of what you can get when you let the manager manage.