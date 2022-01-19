Pep Lijnders has heaped praise on midfielder Harvey Elliott after the 18-year-old returned to training this week.

Elliott has been out since September after suffering a serious ankle injury against Leeds, but Lijnders joked that “he didn’t lose his football brain” during his time out of the game.

"It would be a crime not to play him when you see him train like he did yesterday,” Lijnders said. “Some players don’t knock on the door, they run through it."

The Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday night comes too soon for Elliott and Lijnders says they will manage his recovery carefully.

“It was a long-term injury so we will take our time with him,” he said. “It’s now important that Harvey gets team fit and prepares himself well.

“It’s great to have him back on the pitch. You will have seen he impacts our style and we like players like him who don’t just have dribbling technique but also always search for the last pass.”

