Benitez on injuries, team goals & 'staying close to the top'

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafael Benitez has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game with Norwich on Saturday.

The key lines from the Everton boss:

After defeats at Aston Villa in the Premier League and QPR in the League Cup, Benitez says it is “important for us to get back on track” against Norwich at Goodison Park. The visitors are “more dangerous than people think but hopefully we can beat them without conceding”;

Strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will both miss the game with toe and knee injuries respectively and Benitez expects his wingers, midfielders and defenders to “be there in the final third to score goals” instead;

Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman both return from injury but Benitez confirmed he is also without Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin;

After James Rodriguez left for Qatari club Al Rayyan, Benitez said his exit means the club will be able to buy players in the January transfer window and the manager confirmed he’s already held talks with owner Farhad Moshiri about “improving the team”.

