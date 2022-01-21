Leicester v Brighton: Team news

Daniel Amartey is back to strengthen Leicester City's defensive options this weekend in the wake of Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has recovered after needing to be replaced during the defeat by Tottenham because of cramp.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the game.

Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are definitely ruled out for the Seagulls.

