Everton tried to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United in the summer and are interested in bringing the 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder to Goodison Park in January. (NOS, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, Toffees coach Duncan Ferguson went to look at Stoke City's Australia defender Harry Souttar, 22, as Everton plan for the possible departure of centre-back Yerry Mina. (Sun), external

