Transfer news: Van de Beek another 'miss in the market'

Dale O’Donnell, Stretty News, external and Strettycast

After completing his Everton medical, it’s time to prepare for Everton to announce the loan signing of Donny van de Beek, the Netherlands international who became a lost soul at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek never fell out of favour at United. He was never in favour, and that raises serious questions about the 2020 transfer.

When United make signings, they want everyone to know how much background research they’ve done, but why have we had so many misses in the transfer market over recent years?

I don’t think Van de Beek deserves the same share of the blame. He has not been given the opportunity to prove himself at United, in an already struggling midfield, but he has ultimately failed to impress two different managers now.