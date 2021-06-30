Aston Villa are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe on loan. The 23-year-old has had two previous spells at Villa Park. (Football Insider), external

Villa also remain keen on 23-year-old Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, whose £40m asking price is too expensive for West Ham. (Eurosport), external

Meanwhile, the club are hopeful Jack Grealish, 25, will agree a new £150,000-a-week contract amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City in the England midfielder. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column