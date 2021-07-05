Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's "calm and composure" is a "blessing" for England, according to Ben Haines from 90min.

"Even in the Germany game, seeing him come on I just let out a sigh of relief," Haines told the Daily Euros podcast. "It's 2-0 in the game and Henderson's going to come on and almost just marshal it out."

Henderson said scoring his first goal for England to complete their 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday was "extra special".

“I’ve waited a long time but to do it in a quarter-final in the European Championship isn’t a bad place to get it," he added.

