Chelsea v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel names two changes from his side's 3-2 defeat by West Ham in their previous Premier League outing.

Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta retain their places from Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw with Zenit as Hakim Ziyech and Andreas Christensen start on the bench from the team beaten at London Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku is also among the substitutes as the £97.5m striker awaits his first league start since October.

The Blues are without Mateo Kovacic, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, while fellow midfielder N'Golo Kante and defender Trevoh Chalobah are sidelined by injuries.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso, Werner, Havertz, Mount.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Pulisic, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.