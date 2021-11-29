Squad is full of talent - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says he is "excited" to be joining Manchester United and is "focused on making this a successful season".

"The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience," added Rangnick.

"All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential - both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

"Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."