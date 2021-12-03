Leeds v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

Leeds have lost just one of their past 14 home league games against Brentford (W7 D6), going down 1-0 in the Championship in February 2015.

This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Brentford since April 1947, with the Bees winning 2-1 at Elland Road. Both sides were relegated at the end of the that campaign.

Brentford haven’t conceded more than once in any of their 14 league meetings with Leeds in the 21st century (9 conceded in total), last doing so in a 4-0 defeat in March 1954.

Brentford are unbeaten in their past six away league games against Yorkshire sides (W4 D2), last having a longer run without defeat in the county between 2007 and 2011 (8 games).