'West Ham can really affect title race'

West Ham can have a huge say in the Premier League title race, according to former midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The Hammers are fourth in the table and have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool, two of the three teams above them this season.

"I really am loving West Ham and what they’re doing right now," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They are one of those teams when they go behind in games, you don’t feel they are ever really going to give up and they don’t believe they have lost the game.

"They have that ability to come from behind and especially against Chelsea who most people say are the title favourites. It’s a real strength of character.

"A lot of that is pure credit and praise to David Moyes and the coaching staff. I know what it’s like when you can have special personalities and characters in the dressing room - it can take over at times. But when you watch this West Ham team you can see it starts from the top - putting the belief in these players and they are looking really good.

"There is such a big belief around the club and players that they can really achieve some great things this year. They definitely will be one of the teams fighting for that top-four finish. If you look at the performances, I think they will be a team that can really affect this title race."

Hear more reaction to West Ham's win over Chelsea on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds