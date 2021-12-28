Watford 1-4 West Ham: David Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "We didn't start the game well but we played well enough in the first half to be in a strong position and a bit more care at times we probably could have scored more.

"We never really got that momentum we have had [early on] and the rhythm in the game but there were moments. We have come away from home to Watford who are fighting for their lives and we have won 4-1.

"I thought Mark Noble was as good as anyone on the pitch today. He is a great leader and he has that ability he can come into games, he could have played more.

"We have had a great year, we really have. We have had a lot of wins this year. We are back challenging which was not the situation maybe even two years ago. To be talked about in the top four or Europe this year is a big turnaround."