Opportunity to get ahead of the game

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Following promotion back to the Premier League, Watford's first objective must be survival. The Hornets have won two games out of five so far.

So what an opportunity at home to winless Newcastle to get them up to nine points and ahead of the game - a point for every match you play in the Premier League nearly always sees you safe.

The buzz words this week from Xisco Munoz at the training ground have been "confidence" and "balance". As far as the former is concerned, he wants his side to build on last weekend's victory at Norwich and the dominant cup display - despite defeat - against Stoke in the week. Back-to-back wins in the Premier League for teams like Watford is huge.

In terms of balance, the head coach speaks a lot about "offence and defence" and getting them both right. In attack, Watford have shown they will create and score goals, with the combination of Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr proving to be more than useful so far.

Now they need to polish up at the other end and repeat what they did last season, when they were the best defensive team in the Championship. This term, they have yet to keep a clean sheet. But standards are far higher, as we all know.

Xisco has spoken of the team being more solid but also understands the situation: "Understand the level is one more up. Half a mistake and you receive a goal."

Expect a similar team to last weekend - although it wouldn't surprise me to see a return for Francisco Sierralta in defence.