Farewell, legend

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I'm one of the lucky ones that can say on 13 May 2012, I was there. There wasn't a cheer, it was just noise. Pure noise. Screams. Shouting. Shock.

Sergio Aguero will forever be encapsulated in peoples memories for that goal against QPR. The moment that secured Manchester City their first top-flight league title since 1968.

That day, I stood with people who barely remember 40-plus years ago. I wasn't even born then. But those people I stood with had watched City continuously in the barren years, down to the third tier and back again. Aguero made those people cry in sheer joy. It meant everything to them.

Years later I'd get to report and commentate on the great man as he hit more milestones. None were more enjoyable than the final day of last season, when he came off the bench to score twice against Everton on his farewell. He had a knack for scoring all sorts of goals. A lethal finisher.

And more than that, he's a really nice bloke. Quiet and shy, perhaps, but a good man.

Of course, it's sad that it ended the way it has, and I wish him all the best. He will forever be Manchester City's poster boy.