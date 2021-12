Transfer news: Coman in, Martial out?

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keeping track of Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Out of favour forward Anthony Martial wants to join Sevilla on loan. (Sky Sports), external

United are in touch with River Plate over a £17m deal to sign 21-year-old Argentina forward Julian Alvarez. (Ole - in Spanish), external

Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, 26, is also on United's wishlist. (Il Messaggero - in Italian, external)

