What the world was waiting for

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

It was almost an hour after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford when Cristiano Ronaldo finally emerged to do his post-match interviews pitch-side, but he was still greeted by cheers and songs from Manchester United supporters.

A section of the crowd in the Stretford End and the Sir Bobby Charlton stand serenaded their old-new hero with chants of "Viva Ronaldo" after his two goals helped them to a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Ronaldo described the reception as "incredible" and even admitted he was "super nervous" before his second debut for the club, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, but it didn't show on the pitch as he demonstrated with two goals everything he can bring to the Reds attack.

While not as sensational as Bruno Fernandes' third goal, Ronaldo's first - a tap in - showed his instinct in front of goal as he reacted quickest to a spill by Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, and his second with a perfect touch into his path with his right foot and finish with his left demonstrated his pace, touch and clinical precision in front of goal is still as strong as ever.