In good news by Leeds' standards at present, Bielsa revealed no further casualties to his squad since the defeat at Chelsea. It appears he has the same squad to select from for the trip to Etihad Stadium.

Pascal Struijk's (foot) is a unique injury in Bielsa's experience and, like Rodrigo (heel), until the pain goes then neither will play. It also means Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper (all hamstring), plus Robin Koch (pubis), are still unavailable.

Bielsa is unperturbed by having seven players on four cautions and therefore one away from suspension, saying: "We always recommend players avoid actions to avoid a booking, but this recommendation is never related to the amount of bookings a player is on. I don't think we're a violent team, I don't think we're defending worse and we do not use the interruption of the game as a tactic."