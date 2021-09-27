Tufan impresses in first Premier League outing

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

In the end a draw was probably the fair outcome and a point a piece helps Watford more than it does Newcastle after their respective starts to the season.

At 1-0 down in the second half and with momentum in their favour Xisco Munoz changed to a 4-2-4 with the introduction of Joao Pedro.

It was an attacking move and done with the right intentions but it left the Hornets exposed in midfield and credit Xisco, he did address it by eventually bringing on another midfielder in Peter Etebo.

But the substitute who really caught the eye was Ozan Tufan. He was brought on at half-time for the injured Tom Cleverley. It was his first outing in the Premier League and he showed signs that he could be a real influence this season.

Tufan played at the tip of the midfield triangle and was the reason Watford improved in the second half after a rather lacklustre first 45. He found nice pockets of space, was able to penetrate the lines and provided the attacking three opportunities to test the Newcastle defence.

The formation switch didn’t help him as Tufan then had to sit a bit deeper with the introduction of Pedro but he certainly caught the eye and it would be no surprise if he were to start the next match away to Leeds.