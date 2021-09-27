Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

This was one of Mikel Arteta’s finest days as Arsenal manager, particularly in a first 45 minutes that saw them take north London rivals Spurs apart.

Arteta has spoken about the long-term nature of his work and the promising youngsters who will help him deliver the results a club of Arsenal’s stature demands.

It was all on show here as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, only 20, 21 and 22 respectively, swarmed all over Spurs and set the high tempo tone which saw the game effectively over by half-time.

Arsenal were outstanding in building a 3-0 lead, although Arteta must also note that they conceded a few chances once Spurs actually decided to make a game of it.

Gabriel Maghalaes and Ben White is a work in progress as a defensive partnership but Arteta will have been delighted with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was assured and made three fine saves from Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Pretty much Arteta and Arsenal’s perfect day.