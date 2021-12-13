Brentford v Man Utd: Who makes your Bees starting XI?

Brentford are due to host Manchester United in the second round of midweek Premier League fixtures on Tuesday.

There is a question mark over the match with Covid affecting the United squad - but if it does go ahead who will make it into Thomas Frank's starting XI?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Bees team to face United