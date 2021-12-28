John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

Liverpool travel to Leicester City later in what feels like a return leg of last week's feisty and frantic Carabao Cup game which the Reds won on penalties.

Since then, Leicester have played an even madder game against Manchester City, while Liverpool have had their feet up and, I hope, a lovely Christmas.

This Christmas schedule is always intense and always throws up debate about what is right to ask of professional athletes, as well as questions of fairness because TV scheduling means some teams have more rest than others.

This season has heightened the latter as cancellations because of coronavirus vastly alter what we are asking different teams to do. Liverpool have had a six-day gap and a chance to get players back from Covid-enforced absences, while an already-depleted Leicester have had two days to recover from playing Manchester City.

It does seem strange to hear managers one by one come out and criticise the schedule, considering they had all had a meeting about it last week and apparently it was a "waste of time".

There are various suggestions knocking about to help ease the burden - from five subs to moving all games to 29 December to give an extra day's rest. But none of them seem possible to implement, and instead of player welfare it becomes about who is trying to get the upper hand.

For now, Liverpool have to block that all out and win. Both Manchester City and Chelsea won on Boxing Day, and you would expect both to win on Wednesday. Liverpool have to take maximum points in the one game we have, especially with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the horizon.

A refreshed and rejuvenated Liverpool should have too much - but then games between these two sides always seem to be eventful. I just hope it's more like the second half of last week and less like the first!