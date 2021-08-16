BBC Sport

Newcastle v West Ham: In pictures

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

We were treated to a thriller at St James' Park, where Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the perfect start against West Ham with the opening goal after just five minutes

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Aaron Cresswell levelled for the Hammers before Jacob Murphy restored Newcastle's lead shortly before half-time

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

But it was all change in the second half. Said Benrahma headed West Ham level and although Michail Antonio saw his penalty saved by Freddie Woodman...

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

... Tomas Soucek was on hand to fire home the rebound and put West Ham in front

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Antonio did eventually get his goal to seal the points for the Hammers - though Craig Dawson's over-exuberant celebration made things uncomfortable for captain Declan Rice!