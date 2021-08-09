Ian Stringer, BBC Sport

The Community Shield win clearly meant a lot to the Leicester fans and players, best demonstrated by the captain and manager beckoning over the entire back room staff for the trophy lift.

Kelechi Iheanacho thumped his fists in the direction of supporters in celebration, there was a lap of honour - and the chairman asked to hoist the silverware.

The Foxes deserved the victory over Manchester City; the fans deserved it more.

Glorified friendly, you say?