Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In May, Wolves were unable to give manager Nuno Espirito Santo the winning send-off they craved as they ended the Premier League season with 2-1 defeat by Manchester United at the Molineux.

Four and a half thousand Wolves fans were present to say goodbye to Nuno, two days after the surprise announcement it would be his last game in charge.

Anthony Elanga opened the scoring when he marked only his second Premier League start with a goal, powering home a header inside the first 15 minutes.

Wolves responded well, equalising five minutes before the break when Nelson Semedo scored his first goal for the club by sweeping in from Fabio Silva's smart square ball.

But United, who were already assured of second place before the game, reclaimed the lead on the stroke of half-time through Juan Mata's penalty.