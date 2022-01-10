Your views on Arsenal's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Arsenal should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Paul Tappenden: With Ainsley Maitland-Niles off to Roma, and Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny at Afcon, we desperately need central midfield reinforcements. I'd be looking at taking Gini Wijnaldum on loan from PSG until the end of the season. Additionally, we need more options up front - Alexander Isak or Dusan Vlahovic for me.

Michael Gaylard: Good young players are coming through at a decent rate but I'm concerned that some feel they need to leave to get game time when there are older and more seasoned players ahead of them that are not performing as they should. The lack of discipline on the pitch is a real worry and Granit Xhaka always feels minutes away from an act of stupidity.

Phil Joyce: We still need to bolster our defence. The starting line-up have done well but there is no depth in defence. Other than that, offloading/replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka would be good, and keeping Eddie Nketiah.

Owen: I’m still not convinced by the rumours about Danilo - however, I’m willing to wait till we get him and see him in action before I judge. Vlahovic is an absolute need this window. We’ve been void of that strong link-up forward and Dusan could be the man to solve that. With Lacazette being utilised as a super-sub we’ll be back to our glory days of top four.

