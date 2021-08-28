Manager reaction - what Ralph Hasenhuttl had to say after Newcastle draw

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to BBC MOTD: "You have to be happy [with a point] after a game like that.

"We had a lot of chances to go in the lead. In the second half, we concede the first goal, so we changed the shape a little bit. In the end you concede a goal and you think 'oof, unbelievable'. Only the mentality and the belief meant that we draw the game.

"We stopped trying to score and I think we have shown we have quality to score. It was really good that the referee looked the VAR [for the penalty] and in the end, an absolute deserved point for us.

"You know our history here in the last three years so you think it is not possible for us to take something here. But we cannot play much better than the first half today and normally you must get something. Finally we must take the point and keep in going.

"A draw is better than losing here. It is good that we have a two-week break coming up and not losing here."