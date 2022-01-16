West Ham 2-3 Leeds United: Moyes reaction

Speaking to Match of the Day, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "Leeds have two games [extra] to play and we had one so I can't see why Leeds didn't play in midweek, but we were made to play ours. The players have done so well but today we didn't perform.

"Playing Leeds twice is really difficult but also then you squeeze in a Premier League game too, which wasn't needed. The Premier League aren’t getting it right at the moment.

"The other managers will tell you how hard it is to play against the effort and energy of Leeds. We then get a game put in and I find it hard to accept but the game has taken place and we didn’t play well enough to win the game and we have to accept that. We got caught on the ball a couple of times.

"Maybe we didn’t deserve the draw but we had opportunities ourselves. The players have put in some great work but we have had some injuries and Covid as well."

On Jarrod Bowen's late miss: "I have had a look at it and I can't see why he couldn't go with his head. This was a simple one and I don't know many players who score with their chest but he has been playing very well and he scored another one today, so there is no criticism of him."

On potential transfers this month: "The club and the board are happy for me to bring people in but it's up to me to find the right players. You want to bring good players where your own players think you are adding to the squad. You don't want to bring players that aren't going to make a lot of difference. I'm trying to be a bit picky."