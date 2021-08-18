West Ham v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
- Published
West Ham and Leicester meet for the 29th time in the Premier League on Monday. Here's what the stats show:
West Ham completed a league double over Leicester last season; the Hammers are looking to record three consecutive Premier League wins over the Foxes for the first time since winning their first four in the competition against them between November 1994 and April 1997.
Leicester kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their Premier League games against West Ham.
Michail Antonio could become West Ham’s outright top scorer in the Premier League in this game, after drawing level with Paolo Di Canio with his goal last time out (47). Antonio has scored in each of his last two league starts against Leicester.