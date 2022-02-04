Conte on team news, the transfer window and Hitchen's departure
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup fourth round match against Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
New signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are both fit and available, but neither will start.
On the transfer window, Conte said: "I think the club tried to do the best."
On Spurs' two most expensive players leaving in the transfer window: "You have to understand that there were some mistakes in the past."
Conte said Dele Alli "needed to have another experience and another challenge in his life" and said it was a good decision for the club and player.
Conte said his squad is "more complete" after the window shut.
On technical performance director Steve Hitchen's resignation, Conte said "it's a pity when a good person, a good man, decides to resign", but at the same time it's important to respect the decision.