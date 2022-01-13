Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea were quietly, powerfully efficient as they snuffed out Spurs' hopes of a Carabao Cup semi-final comeback with Antonio Rudiger’s early goal before closing out a very comfortable win.

Thomas Tuchel has now taken Chelsea to a Champions League Final, FA Cup Final and League Cup Final in less than a year in charge – a hugely impressive achievement.

And this was another demonstration of the riches he has at his disposal as he introduced the likes of Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante to complete the job with plenty to spare.

Chelsea face Mancherster City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime and, while they may be underdogs against the reigning Premier League champions and table-toppers, there is a quality and steel in this squad that suggests they should not be discounted.

Tuchel is a highly impressive manager in charge of a highly impressive Chelsea squad.