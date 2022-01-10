Dafydd Pritchard, BBC Sport Wales

Southampton survived 90 minutes with 10 men to edge a see-sawing FA Cup tie behind closed doors at Swansea.

The lack of atmosphere was a dispiriting reminder of how soulless football is without fans, and their absence was keenly felt by two sides who had been deprived of the usual matchday buzz by a raft of recent coronavirus-related postponements.

Having an additional player helped Swansea control possession but their lack of craft and penetration meant they were unable to trouble Saints for long periods.

And it was forgotten man Shane Long who capitalised on a fine James Ward-Prowse cross to tap in the winner in extra time.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "In the end it was only hard work today, and something that we didn’t want to have in the first round, for us, of the FA Cup. The biggest laughers today are Brentford because they know we have invested a lot.

"You could see we were fighting to stay in the competition and the team did a very intense, good job.

"We have a very good atmosphere in the team. We are absolutely growing and I think we have a dressing room that is very, very committed."