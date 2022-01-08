Hull City v Everton: Confirmed team news

Under-pressure Everton boss Rafa Benitez makes four changes for the Toffees' trip to Championship side Hull City - including a debut for January signing Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Fellow new recruit Nathan Patterson, a £10m capture from Rangers, has to make do with a place on the bench but Benitez opts not to risk Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the England forward's recent return from injury.

It's a strong line-up for Everton, though, as they visit a Hull side making just three changes and who welcome former FA Cup finalist Tom Huddlestone back among the substitutes.