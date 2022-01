Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson has joined Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies when he was eight and made his senior debut in last year's FA Cup third-round defeat by Arsenal. Later that month, he also made his Premier League debut against the Gunners.

He joins a Pirates side currently 12th in League Two, six points off the play-offs.

