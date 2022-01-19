Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in London having tests after he was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations because of ongoing health issues, boss Mikel Arteta confirmed.

Aubameyang missed Gabon’s game against Ghana last Friday after scans revealed “heart lesions” following a bout of Covid.

Arteta said the Arsenal medical department were now investigating Aubameyang’s condition.

“He is going through some examinations because we haven’t had any clarity from the Gabon national team about why he came back,” Arteta said.

“Our obligation is to make sure there are no more issues and that the player is safe and in good condition.

“Hopefully that is the case. He has never had any problems historically so that’s where we are.”

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since 6 December and was stripped of the club captaincy by Arteta after a disciplinary breach the following week.

